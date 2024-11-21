New collector-distributor road opens on Loop 1604 & SH 151 this Saturday

The road on northbound Loop 1604 at the SH 151 interchange will be operational by noon on Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced the opening of a new collector-distributor road as part of the SH 151 Expansion Project.

The project includes permanent ramp closures starting at 9 a.m. Thursday to prepare for the opening.

Affected ramps include the Loop 1604 entrance ramp from westbound SH 151 and the Culebra Road exit ramp from northbound Loop 1604. Crews will use this time to complete paving and striping.

Detours in place during closure

Northbound Loop 1604 drivers heading to Culebra Road are advised to exit SH 151, proceed to Wiseman Boulevard, and use the eastbound-to-westbound turnaround to access the frontage road to Culebra Road.

For westbound SH 151 drivers heading to northbound Loop 1604, the detour follows the frontage road to the entrance ramp just past Culebra Road.

Once the collector-distributor road opens, drivers can use a new temporary entrance ramp near Culebra Road.

TxDOT encourages drivers to plan ahead and use DriveTexas.org for updates on construction and detours.