Recall Roundup: Medical King Bed Rails, Hallmark Ornament, Outdoor Essentials Planter Boxes pulled for safety

Recall Roundup: These products may be unsafe

SAN ANTONIO – Several popular products have been recalled due to serious safety concerns, including a Hallmark Christmas ornament, a bed rail and planter boxes from Outdoor Essentials.

The recalls involve potential dangers such as risk of mold exposure, injury hazards and death by suffocation.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe.

Medical King Bed Rails

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Medical King is recalling about 222,000 Adult Portable Bed Rails due to a report of a 66-year-old man who died after becoming entrapped in between the bed rail and his mattress last year.

The recalled models are the Bed Assist Rail with Adjustable Heights and the Bed Assist Rail Without Legs. They were sold nationwide online at multiple sites, including walmart.com, Target Plus, eBay.com and amazon.com.

The CPSC advises users to contact Medical King on their website for a free repair kit or a replacement bed rail, depending on the model.

Find the recall information here.

Hallmark Cad Bane Ornament

Hallmark is recalling their Cad Bane Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornament because the paint did not fully dry.

According to the CPSC, consumers are at a serious risk of mold exposure.

The recalled ornaments sold in stores and online nationwide from Sept. 2024 through Oct. 2024 for around $22.

The CPSC advises users to return the ornament in-store or follow instructions online. You do not need a receipt to return.

You can find more information here.

Outdoor Essentials Planter Boxes

Outdoor Essentials is recalling their Cultivar Planter Boxes because of an injury report if the frame breaks.

According to the CPSC, one user broke their toes while using the “70INX27IN Comp Elevated Planter” model.

Sold from Dec. 2023 through Sept. 2024 for around $300 nationwide at Tractor Supply Company stores and online, Outdoor Essentials is recalling about 7,400 units.

Users are advised to contact Outdoor Essentials for a refund. If they have the purchase receipt, they can get the original amount back through store credit or a gift card. They will get $275 back without the receipt.

You can learn more about the refund process here.

New Cosmos Alarm

New Cosmos is recalling around 26,360 units of their DeNova Detect natural gas and carbon monoxide alarms.

The CPSC said the recalled alarm can go into sleep mode if the alert lasts less than four minutes, which poses a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning to consumers.

Lowe’s and amazon.com sold these alarms from Dec. 2023 through July 2024 for prices ranging between $90 to $102.

Users are advised to register online at Denova’s website for a replacement alarm at no cost. They should continue to use the recalled alarm until the new one comes in.

You can find the recall information here.