Sweet Cheeks baking Spurs spirit into every bite during culinary residency at Frost Bank Center

If you’re headed to a Spurs game this season and looking to get your sweet tooth fix, there’s a spot that is sweet and sure to bring a smile.

Sweet Cheeks Bake Shop is part of this year’s Spurs Culinary Residency program. Samantha Guia Villareal’s bakery, located in the 6900 block of Callaghan Road, was one of 12 small businesses picked for the program out of nearly 250 entrants.

“I wanted to highlight some of our popular items,” Guia Villareal said. Our signature sugar cookie is one of those things. We also have four large cookies, a mini cookie, a brownie and we do a chocolate cake and cake pop."

Samantha has one employee and operates out of a space with a single oven where she often fills orders for hundreds of cookies and other baked goods.

“I went to culinary school. I graduated in 2010 and was just doing the same job from the house. I’d work full time, come home, bake late at night, and about 2020 is when I took it full time,” said Guia Villareal.

This residency highlights local and minority-owned restaurants and has expanded to two locations this season.

“We are a recently certified small business, Latina owned. So, to get that out there it’s been amazing. It opens up a lot of opportunities,” Guia Villareal said.

When she was selected for the program, she wanted to create a cookie with a San Antonio icon that any Spurs fan, young or old, would enjoy.

“Everyone loves The Coyote; it’s so fun,” Guia Villareal said. “And this is our signature sugar cookie. This is what started the business. The s’mores cookie has been a fan favorite. We sold out during these past games.”

The name Sweet Cheeks is also a nod to her parents and children.

“My dad used to call me ‘catchetona’ growing up. So, my children have their mom’s cheeks when they were born. They were huge. We just would say like, ‘We love your sweet cheeks,’” Guia Villareal said.

Sweet Cheeks will be located throughout the season at the concession stands in the H-E-B Fan Zone.

It’s on a rotating schedule with the other eateries selected for the residency.

“We’re just really excited for the exposure. We hope to just continue to grow from here,” said Guia Villareal.