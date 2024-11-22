Driver in 2020 crash that injured two Bexar County constables in Austin sentenced to 8 years in prison

AUSTIN, Texas – The driver involved in a 2020 crash that injured two Bexar County Precinct 2 deputy constables accepted a plea deal in October 2024, resulting in a reduced sentence of eight years in prison.

The crash occurred while Deputies Leticia Martinez and Alfred Alcatar directed traffic in a construction zone near Runberg Lane and Highway 183 in Austin.

A Honda Civic, driven by Charles Duffield at speeds between 110-120 mph, struck a Hyundai Santa Fe when changing lanes, spinning out of control and hitting the deputies.

Martinez sustained severe injuries, including fractures to her left femur and right leg, while Alcatar’s foot was crushed.

Duffield, initially charged with two counts of intoxication assault on a peace officer and two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault on a public servant on Oct. 9. The other charges were waived as part of the plea agreement. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Precinct 2 Constable Leticia Vasquez said the department was disappointed with the case’s outcome.