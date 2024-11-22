Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for child sex crime

Albert Delgado was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of super aggravated sexual assault of a child.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to a child sex crime.

Albert Delgado pleaded guilty to a charge of super aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced by 144th District Court Judge Michael Mery.

Recommended Videos

The first-degree felony is punishable by a sentence of 25 to 99 years or life in prison.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Delgado knowingly and intentionally engaged in sexual contact with a female child younger than six years of age for six months in 2020.

“Sexual crimes against children are unacceptable in any situation, but they are particularly reprehensible when committed by a close family member who violates the trust bestowed upon them. Our office will continue to seek justice and fight for victims of crime,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement.