🦃 Things to do in San Antonio: Holiday lights, Tejano Music Awards, Thanksgiving turkey giveaways

Hi there! San Antonio is buzzing with holiday excitement as Thanksgiving week brings a mix of festive lights, live music, and community giving.

Share your Thanksgiving photos and videos on KSAT Connect this holiday season! KSAT loves to see what the community is up to.

While many spots are diving into Christmas-themed events, you can head over to Mission Crafts Chandlery to create your own Hello Kitty-themed candle! But if you need to unwind and recharge, you can attend the last free session of yoga at Confluence Park.

Here’s a list of events to add to your weekend schedule:

Happening over the weekend:

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Several locations are opening their holiday light displays for the season this weekend! From drive-thru light parks to illuminated campuses, you can check out holiday lights at Santa's Ranch, Zoo Lights, the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas or The Light Park in Selma. Wherever it may be, there's a place across the city for you to check out. For a full list of places to check out Christmas lights, click here

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.

MARKET DAYS: Visit the Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Makers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. to view and shop from over 40 local artisans making culinary-inspired home goods, such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.

ROTARY ICE RINK: The ice rink in Travis Park returns starting on Nov. 15 until Jan. 5. The rink will be open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and during school holidays and 1-8 p.m. on Sundays. Holiday hours can be found online . General admission tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased here

SAN ANTONIO CHRISTMAS SHOWCASE: If you're starting to do some holiday shopping, there will be over 300 vendors at the San Antonio Christmas Showcase from Nov. 23-24 at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. Tickets for adults over the age of 17 are required for entry. Online tickets cost $10, while it'll cost you an extra five bucks at the door. Parking will cost an additional $10 per vehicle. More details can be found online

ZONARTE HOLIDAY MARKET: Attendees can shop through handmade gifts, paintings, sculptures and more during the ArtZone Holiday Market happening from Nov. 22-24 at Centro Cultural Aztlan. The opening reception will be on Nov. 22 and the market will be held throughout the weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center is located at 1800 Fredericksburg Road.

Friday, Nov. 22

44th ANNUAL TEJANO MUSIC AWARDS: A celebration honoring the genre’s culture will feature live performances starting from 6-11 p.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets can be purchased online.

FOURTH FRIDAY: The The Rock at La Cantera will host its monthly fourth Friday event starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be live music and a night market open to the public.

HELLO KITTY HOLIDAY CANDLE-MAKING: Hello Kitty fans can book a session at Mission Crafts Chandlery to create a unique candle using a selection of Hello Kitty-themed vessels until Dec. 4. Additionally, you can add glitter candle dyes to give your candle some style.

HOLIDAY PICTURES WITH KRAMPUS: Why not switch things up this year and take a holiday photo with Krampus instead of Santa? The Haunted Dollhouse Museum will host a session every weekend until Dec. 22 to take holiday photos with Krampus for $20 per group. Photos are free with museum admission.

Saturday, Nov. 23

MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS: World-class entertainers will put on a show full of holiday cheer at 7:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

FREDERICKSBURG GERMAN CHRISTMAS MARKET: The Shops at La Cantera will host a German-inspired Christmas Market curated by the Fredericksburg Convention and Visitor Bureau from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers can shop between handcrafted gifts, specialty items and more.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: Spurs fans can head to the Frost Bank Center to watch the city's NBA team take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online

THANKSGIVING TURKEY GIVEAWAYS: There will be some us locations hosting free turkey giveaways on Saturday. These events are on a first-come, first-served basis. Click here to read the list of organizations hosting the drives.

TURKEY TRAILS: The The Thanksgiving race will begin at 9 a.m. at Lady Bird Johnson Trail Park, located at 10700 Nacogdoches Road. Registration prices range from $15-$40 per runner. There will be a 1-mile, 5K, 10K race options to choose from.

Sunday, Nov. 24