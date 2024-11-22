Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey on Saturday

(Peter Morgan, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – As Thanksgiving nears, some organizations are stepping up to help families this holiday season.

If you plan to go, keep in mind turkeys are limited and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here’s a list of locations where families can get a free turkey just in time for Thanksgiving:

Gospel Vision: The ministry will host its The ministry will host its 21st annual Thanksgiving Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Comanche Park, located at 2600 Rigsby Avenue. There will be 1,000 turkeys to give away as well as free haircuts and school supplies. Each family is eligible to receive one turkey.

Malouff International Group: The inaugural The inaugural Gobble and Give Drive is a drive-thru event that begins at 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 at Prestige Motor Sports, located at 9711 Plymouth Road. The drive will support dozens of families by giving away 200 free turkeys and pies.

New Life Christian Center: The center will host the The center will host the free turkey giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Nov. 23 at 6610 West U.S. Highway 90. Attendees must be present to receive the turkey and can receive one turkey per family.

Samuel Clemens High School: The San Antonio Food Bank will host a food distribution event (not a Thanksgiving meal distribution) from 9-11 a.m. on Nov. 23 at 1001 Elbel Road in Schertz. Attendees can register for the event by The San Antonio Food Bank will host a food distribution event (not a Thanksgiving meal distribution) from 9-11 a.m. on Nov. 23 at 1001 Elbel Road in Schertz. Attendees can register for the event by clicking here

Wyatt Law Firm: The The drive-thru turkey giveaway will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 23 at 21 Lynn Batts Lane, Suite 10. The firm will have 500 turkeys to give while supplies last.

