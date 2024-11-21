Restaurants expected to be open on Thanksgiving in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The holiday season is fast approaching. If you don’t want to or can’t cook this Thanksgiving, don’t worry. These restaurants have you and your family covered.

Locally-owned and national chain restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals with turkey, ham and all the fixings. Some of those restaurants will also offer regular menu items if you prefer steak, seafood, pasta or anything else that doesn’t gobble.

Recommended Videos

If you plan on visiting one of these restaurants, it’s best to plan ahead. Some will require reservations.

Here are some local restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, specials and buffets:

Antlers Lodge , located at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, will be open from 1-6 p.m. and offer a four-course Thanksgiving dinner. The price will cost $110 per adult and $60 per child ages 12 and younger. Reservations are required. Address: 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive.

Boiler House will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Thanksgiving dinner entree is $55 per adult and $24 per child ages 12 and younger. Address: 312 Pearl Parkway.

Boudro’s Texas Bistro will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will serve a three-course Thanksgiving meal along with its regular menu. The meal will cost $65 per adult and $30 per child. Address: 421 East Commerce Street.

Dorrego’s at Hotel Valencia will offer a brunch featuring Thanksgiving favorites from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The price will cost $75 per adult and $29 per child under 12 years old. Address: 150 East Houston Street.

Mi Tierra Café will be open during normal business hours and will offer a three-course meal for Thanksgiving. The price is $23 per adult and $14 per child. The restaurant will also offer its regular menu on Thursday. Address: 218 Produce Row.

Range will be open from noon to 8 p.m. and will offer a fixed menu for $70 per adult and $25 per child under 10 years old. Limited seating is available. Reservations are encouraged. Address: 125 East Houston Street.

Springhouse Cafe at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa will host a Thanksgiving buffet from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost for adults is $85, $38 for children between 6 and 12, and free for children 5 and younger. Reservations are required. Address: 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive.

Here are the chain restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving. Note that their hours may change due to the holiday: