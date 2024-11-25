San Antonio real estate sales up 19% in October, SABOR reports

For sale sign hangs outside a home near Government Hill in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s real estate market saw a significant increase of 19% in sales in October 2024 compared to the same month last year, according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR).

Total sales reached 2,895, with an average home price of $371,545, SABOR said.

Approximately 4,412 new homes were added to the market last month, a 14% increase year-over-year, SABOR said. That’s a total of 14,525 listings, a 16% increase compared to 2023.

SABOR said the 5.06 months of inventory available in the area aligns with a balanced real estate market.

“San Antonio’s housing market remains stable with robust sales growth, consistent pricing, and ample inventory, which supports a balanced market moving forward,” said Will Curtis, SABOR’s 2024 Chair of the Board. “As we continue to see strong demand for homes in our region, particularly in the $200,000 to $499,000 price range, buyers and sellers can expect a resilient market environment.”

Bexar County and Texas

Bexar County saw a total of 2,009 home sales, a 16.2% increase compared to 2023.

The average home price in Bexar County is up 3.2% compared to last year to $349,013, and the median price increased by 1.6% to $294,999, according to SABOR.

The Texas real estate market had 27,405 in October, up 11% compared to last year.

Average home prices in the state are up 3.3% for the year at $421,922 for the average and a 1.5% increase in the median price at $335,000.

SABOR said Bexar County remains one of the more affordable real estate markets in the state.

See SABOR’s sales recap below: