Local News

Garner State Park to temporarily close southern section for construction

Partial closure of the park will begin Dec. 1

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Outdoors, Garner State Park, Hiking, Things To Do, Camping, Texas State Parks
Frio River in Garner State Park. (Susan Carouthers Sneed)

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – Garner State Park will undergo some big changes starting in December.

The southern section of the park will close on Dec. 1 to allow the Texas Department of Transportation and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to finish road construction and facility repairs.

Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2025, but the park will have a limited reopening in March.

“Once construction is complete, we hope folks will be able to have a better experience when visiting Garner,” said Jaime Creacy, regional director for Texas State Parks, in a press release. “For example, one of the repairs we will be focusing on is the scenic overlook on Park Road 29 along the Madrone Trail which has been closed for three years. We are excited that visitors will be able to experience and use it again.”

The following areas will be a part of the closure:

  • Pecan Grove and Oakmont camping loops and cabins
  • The Pavilion
  • Park Store
  • Mini-golf
  • Garner Grill
  • Boathouse
  • Day-use picnic area
  • Frio River dam
  • Rock beach

Additionally, all trails will be closed apart from the Nature Trail and the Frio Canyon Trail.

What’s still open?

Despite the closure, visitors can still enjoy other sections of the park.

The following areas will be open during the construction:

  • Over 200 campsites at River Crossing, Shady Meadows, Rio Frio campground, Live Oak, and Persimmon Hill campgrounds
  • Cypress Springs Group area and group hall
  • 3.5 miles of hiking and biking trails
  • Playscape and the bird-viewing blind
  • Interpretive programming and activities

Garner State Park is located at 234 RR 1050 in Concan, about 32 miles north of Uvalde.

For more information about the park and closure, click here.

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

