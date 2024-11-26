VIA to offer free rides to Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner

VIA and the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner are partnering together to provide free rides to event attendees.

Dinner-goers can get fare-free trips on VIA bus, VIA Link or VIAtrans service when traveling to and from the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Recommended Videos

Holiday meals will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To get the free ride, passengers will need to tell the bus driver they are attending the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner.

Registered VIAtrans clients will be picked up and dropped off at the convention center. If you are not registered on VIAtrans, click here.

Aside from rides to the dinner, VIA will be operating bus routes on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but they will be slightly different than normal.

Thanksgiving Day

Bus routes – “Sunday” schedule

“Go Line” customer information line, 210-362-2020 – CLOSED

All information centers – CLOSED

Black Friday