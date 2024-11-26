Skip to main content
Woman suffers medical episode, dies in car crash near downtown, SAPD says

Five others in separate cars taken to hospital with minor injuries

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her late 70s died after suffering a medical episode and crashed her car into two other vehicles near downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The crash was reported in the 200 block of Robert B. Green Way just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses reportedly saw the woman speeding just before she struck a vehicle. That vehicle then hit a nearby SUV, according to SAPD.

Witnesses also told police the woman appeared to be suffering a medical episode, though it is unclear what was occurring before the crash.

Five people from the other affected vehicles were taken to the hospital, while a four-year-old child in one of the cars was not injured, police said.

