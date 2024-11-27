Skip to main content
San Marcos to close I-35 exits near outlet mall for Black Friday weekend

The ramps will be closed from 4 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: San Marcos, Black Friday, Traffic
The city said police presence will be increased throughout the weekend at the outlet mall. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File) (Julia Nikhinson, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Black Friday shoppers, get ready for the traffic.

The City of San Marcos will close two ramps at Interstate 35 near the San Marcos Premium Outlets during Black Friday weekend, according to a social media post.

The southbound exit at Centerpoint Road and the northbound exit at McCarty Lane will be closed from 4 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

If you are heading south, you will need to exit at McCarty Lane to get to the shopping center.

If you are heading north, you can exit at Centerpoint Road.

The city said police presence will be increased throughout the weekend at the outlet mall.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

