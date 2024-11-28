First case of dengue virus found in Cameron County, Texas DSHS says

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) announced this week that Cameron County reported the first locally acquired case of dengue virus for 2024.

According to a statement on their website, there have been 106 travel-associated cases in Texas as of Monday, which included one death. This will make the highest case count annually since 2002.

The DSHS said infected mosquitos transmit the dengue virus.

Around 25 percent of people infected with the virus will develop symptoms within 3 to 14 days. These include muscle aches, joint pain, fever, headaches, nausea, vomiting, bone pain, pain behind the eyes and rash.

While most people recover within the first two weeks, around one in 20 may develop a severe infection that, if left untreated, could be fatal. Anyone with these symptoms after exposure to a mosquito bite is urged to contact their healthcare provider.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported increased risk for dengue virus infections due to higher-than-expected global cases, especially among U.S. travelers.

The DSHS said most travel-associated cases in the U.S. have been linked to places where the virus is considered endemic, which means it regularly occurs within a community.

According to the DSHS, the dengue virus is endemic in places like the Caribbean, South and Central America, the South Pacific, Asia and Africa.

“It is important for health care providers to consider a diagnosis of dengue virus and test for it if their patient has symptoms consistent with the disease,” said DSHS Commissioner Jennifer Shuford, MD, MPH. “CDC has many resources for clinical management, including a pocket guide.”

According to the DSHS, there have been 665 cases of dengue virus in Texas, including 40 cases acquired locally in Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, Webb, Val and Willacy counties.

The DSHS urged Texans to prevent disease by following these steps:

Wearing long sleeves

Apply EPA-registered insect repellents such as oil of lemon eucalyptus, 2-undercanone and those that contain DEET.

Check windows and doors to ensure they’re in good condition.

Remove standing water in things like toys, tires and buckets to avoid chances of mosquito reproduction.

Use air conditioning.

Even though it’s winter, mosquitos are still active throughout Texas.