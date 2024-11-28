San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan shares recovery update after thumb injury

File - Dallas Mavericks' guard Luka Doncic, left, is defended by San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Albert Pena)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan shared an optimistic update Wednesday on his recovery from a broken left thumb.

“I’m feeling really good,” Sochan said during a media conference before the San Antonio Spurs played against the Los Angeles Lakers. “Recovery has been good. It gets boring a little bit, but the most important thing is I’m being present and being around the facility, the games, the road trips, so it’s been good.”

Sochan fractured his left thumb in the second quarter of the Spurs loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 4 and has been out ever since. He had surgery days later and said he is now approaching his return to the court.

Sochan was averaging 15.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game before the injury.

“I’ve been wanting to play since last week, but I still have to stay patient and follow protocol,” he said. “But it’s going to be sooner rather than later. So, I think it’s going to be days instead of months, so that’s the most important thing.”

Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson said Sochan “could be potentially ahead of schedule.”

“He’s done a great job. The medical team and the performance staff have done a great job,” Johnson said. “He’s been able to do some things in terms of running and staying in shape, and I know we’ve heard all positive feedback, so I think the hope would be, potentially, a little ahead of schedule.”