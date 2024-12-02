CPS Energy to discuss winter preparedness in Monday briefing

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy will discuss winter preparedness efforts during a briefing on Monday.

President and CEO Rudy Garza and other CPS Energy officials will hold the briefing at 3:45 p.m.

According to the utility, CPS Energy will discuss winter weather outlook, plant and crew readiness, customer billing and assistance options.

San Antonio has yet to experience a freeze this fall season, but the 2021 freeze is likely on the forefront of Texans' minds every winter season.

Starting on Feb. 12, 2021, and continuing through early Feb. 17, 2021, San Antonio saw below-freezing temperatures. Millions of people across Texas experienced power outages due to the storm, causing deaths due to hyperthermia, carbon monoxide poisoning and lack of access to medical equipment.

