Taste of Holidays on Houston Street invites guests to experience local eats, cocktails under holiday lights

Guests will eat at two block-long communal tables on Houston Street

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Taste of Holidays on Houston Street (Centro San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – A downtown initiative in its second year hopes to draw nearly 400 guests to its Taste of Holidays on Houston Street event, highlighting restaurants and bars on the popular downtown street.

Taste of Holidays on Houston Street will feature two block-long communal dining tables under the holiday lights.

The following restaurants on Houston Street will provide the menu items for the event:

  • Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood
  • The Gunter Hotel
  • Double Standard
  • Leo’s Hideout
  • Maverick Whiskey
  • Poblanos Mexican Restaurant
  • Range
  • Sojourn Trading Co.

This year, the event will include a unique cocktail experience in the Majestic Theatre’s Starlight Suites.

Cocktails are between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., and dinner will be between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The event’s location is at 224 E Houston St. between Navarro and N St Mary’s.

Meals for two tickets are $150 for the event. Click here to purchase.

Find more information about Holidays on Houston Street here.

Meals

About the Author
Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

