Taste of Holidays on Houston Street invites guests to experience local eats, cocktails under holiday lights

SAN ANTONIO – A downtown initiative in its second year hopes to draw nearly 400 guests to its Taste of Holidays on Houston Street event, highlighting restaurants and bars on the popular downtown street.

Taste of Holidays on Houston Street will feature two block-long communal dining tables under the holiday lights.

Recommended Videos

The following restaurants on Houston Street will provide the menu items for the event:

Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood

The Gunter Hotel

Double Standard

Leo’s Hideout

Maverick Whiskey

Poblanos Mexican Restaurant

Range

Sojourn Trading Co.

This year, the event will include a unique cocktail experience in the Majestic Theatre’s Starlight Suites.

Cocktails are between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., and dinner will be between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The event’s location is at 224 E Houston St. between Navarro and N St Mary’s.

Meals for two tickets are $150 for the event. Click here to purchase.

Find more information about Holidays on Houston Street here.

Things to Do More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Meals