🎄 Things to do in December: Christmas, ‘Peter Pan’ musical, Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series

SAN ANTONIO – Hello! As December unfolds, the year’s final month offers a festive amount of events and celebrations for the community to enjoy.

This month is packed with a variety of events, from a coffee lover's dream outing on Houston Street for the San Antonio Coffee Festival to free movie screenings at The Rock at La Cantera. If you hope to welcome a furry friend, a nonprofit organization will waive all fees for the adoption process until Dec. 17.

This month is packed with a variety of events, from a coffee lover’s dream outing on Houston Street for the San Antonio Coffee Festival to free movie screenings at The Rock at La Cantera. If you hope to welcome a furry friend, a nonprofit organization will waive all fees for the adoption process until Dec. 17.

Take a look at these December events:

Dec. 1-7 events:

BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM: This This downtown museum presents art and artifacts representing the American West. Locals can get free entry for Locals Day on the first Sunday of each month.

FIRST FRIDAY FLIX: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “The Grinch” at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.

HELLO KITTY HOLIDAY CANDLE-MAKING: Hello Kitty fans can book a session at Hello Kitty fans can book a session at Mission Crafts Chandlery to create a unique candle using a selection of Hello Kitty-themed vessels until Dec. 4. Additionally, you can add glitter candle dyes to give your candle some style.

HOLIDAY MOVIES AT HEMISFAIR: Enjoy an evening with activities and watch a free holiday tale movie screening of Enjoy an evening with activities and watch a free holiday tale movie screening of “The Muppet Christmas Carol” from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Civic Park. Free parking is available after 5 p.m. every Tuesday at the S. Alamo Street Surface Lot ($18 S. Alamo Street) and the Martinez Street Surface Lot (309 Martinez Street).

LOCALS DAY AT THE ZOO: On Dec. 1, all Bexar County residents can get into the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Click On Dec. 1, all Bexar County residents can get into the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Click here for more information.

MARIACHI VARGAS DE TECALITLAN: The 30th annual Mariachi Extravaganza returns from Dec. 5-7 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre. The event features the national mariachi group and vocal competitions from school-based mariachi programs across the U.S. The competition finals concert is open to the public on Dec. 7. Tickets can be purchased The 30th annual Mariachi Extravaganza returns from Dec. 5-7 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre. The event features the national mariachi group and vocal competitions from school-based mariachi programs across the U.S. The competition finals concert is open to the public on Dec. 7. Tickets can be purchased online

NICK SWARDSON: The comedian will perform his “Toilet Head” tour at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased The comedian will perform his “Toilet Head” tour at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online

PEACE MARKET: The Esperanza Peace & Justice Center will celebrate its The Esperanza Peace & Justice Center will celebrate its 35th annual International Peace Market on Dec. 1 at 922 San Pedro Ave. Over 30 international vendors will sell pottery, feather art and more. Additionally, over 15 local performers will be at the event.

SAN ANTONIO COFFEE FESTIVAL: will feature warm seasonal beverages, holiday lights from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 7. Attendees can enter at the intersection of Houston Street and North Flores Street. Tickets are available Hot Holidays on Houston Street will feature warm seasonal beverages, holiday lights from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 7. Attendees can enter at the intersection of Houston Street and North Flores Street. Tickets are available online

THE HIP-HOP NUTCRACKER: The contemporary dance spectacle will perform from 6:30-10 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available The contemporary dance spectacle will perform from 6:30-10 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available online

THE NUTCRACKER BALLET: The The ballet will be performed on Dec. 1 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online

Dec. 8-14 events:

FLIX AT THE ROCK: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at 8 p.m. on Dec. 13.

HOLIDAY MOVIES AT HEMISFAIR: Bring your favorite blanket and enjoy an evening with activities and watch a free holiday tale movie screening of Bring your favorite blanket and enjoy an evening with activities and watch a free holiday tale movie screening of “Fred Claus” from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Civic Park.

MATACHINE FESTIVAL: Mission Concepción will host its annual Mission Concepción will host its annual Matachine Festival from 1-5 p.m. on Dec. 8 at 807 Mission Road. Attendees can expect to see matachine dance troupes, food booths, and fair trade items for sale.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening for The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening for “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Dec. 15-21 events:

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR!: Enjoy an evening of hearing holiday tunes from the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio and the Children’s Chorus of San Antonio from 7-10 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available Enjoy an evening of hearing holiday tunes from the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio and the Children’s Chorus of San Antonio from 7-10 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available online

FLIX AT THE ROCK: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening for The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening for “Elf” at 8 p.m. on Dec. 20. On Dec. 21, the public can also view “The Muppets Christmas Carol” at 4 p.m.

HOLIDAY MOVIES AT HEMISFAIR: Bring your favorite blanket and enjoy an evening with activities and watch a free holiday tale movie screening of Bring your favorite blanket and enjoy an evening with activities and watch a free holiday tale movie screening of “Home Alone” from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Civic Park.

SNOWBALL 5K & 1K AT MORGAN‘S WONDERLAND: Runners can register to run a 1K or 5K run with events starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 11 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Morgan’s Wonderland. To register, click Runners can register to run a 1K or 5K run with events starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 11 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Morgan’s Wonderland. To register, click here

TMB BOXING: If you’re a fan of boxing, the Boeing Center at Tech Port will host a “Lights Out” boxing event starting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 15. Tickets can be purchased If you’re a fan of boxing, the Boeing Center at Tech Port will host a “Lights Out” boxing event starting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 15. Tickets can be purchased online

Dec. 22-28 events:

FLIX AT THE ROCK: On Dec. 24, guests can enjoy a free movie screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life“ at 11 a.m. at the Rock at La Cantera. La Cantera will also host the movie screening for ”A Christmas Story" at 7 p.m. on Dec. 26.

SHENG WANG: The comedian will perform at 7 p.m. on Dec. 27 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased The comedian will perform at 7 p.m. on Dec. 27 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online

VALERO ALAMO BOWL: An annual college football game between two outstanding universities is set to start at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the Alamodome. Watch as the fireworks light up the sky, as well as music, food, and more. Tickets are available An annual college football game between two outstanding universities is set to start at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the Alamodome. Watch as the fireworks light up the sky, as well as music, food, and more. Tickets are available online . If you can’t make it, the game will also be televised on KSAT.

Dec. 29-31 events:

FLIX AT THE ROCK: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening for “If” at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Recurring events:

FREE YOGA SESSION: The Good Kind will host a free yoga session from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS: Several locations have opened holiday light displays for the season! From drive-thru light parks to illuminated campuses, you can check out holiday lights at Santa’s Ranch, the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s “Illuminate,” Zoo Lights, the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas or The Light Park in Selma. Wherever it may be, there is a place across the city for you to check out. For a full list of places with holiday lights, Several locations have opened holiday light displays for the season! From drive-thru light parks to illuminated campuses, you can check out holiday lights at Santa’s Ranch, the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s “Illuminate,” Zoo Lights, the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas or The Light Park in Selma. Wherever it may be, there is a place across the city for you to check out. For a full list of places with holiday lights, click here

HOLIDAY PICTURES WITH KRAMPUS: Why not switch things up this year and take a holiday photo with Krampus instead of Santa? Why not switch things up this year and take a holiday photo with Krampus instead of Santa? The Haunted Dollhouse Museum will host a session every weekend until Dec. 22 to take holiday photos with Krampus for $20 per group. Photos are free with museum admission.

HOLIDAY PICTURES WITH SANTA/GRINCH: Families can get a holiday photo with Santa or the Grinch at several festive locations around the Alamo City. Many places will require reservations before heading out to get a holiday photo. Families can get a holiday photo with Santa or the Grinch at several festive locations around the Alamo City. Many places will require reservations before heading out to get a holiday photo. Click here to read a list of places where you can get a picture taken with either of the two.

LA GRAN TAMALADA: La Familia Cortez will host a festival dedicated to celebrating the Mexican tradition of tamal making from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Dec. 14-15 at Market Square.

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.

LIGHT THE WORLD: The The Light the World Giving Machine kiosks have returned to the Pearl this holiday season until Dec. 8. Purchases made through the kiosks can significantly impact local nonprofit organizations. The Giving Machines are big red vending machines, but instead of dispensing snacks and sodas, people can purchase things like meals, hygiene kits, developmental toys and medical devices. The gifts range from $1 to $200 each.

MARKET DAYS: Visit the Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Makers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. to view and shop from over 40 local artisans making culinary-inspired home goods, such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.

“PETER PAN” MUSICAL: The musical will be performed at different times from Dec. 17-22 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased The musical will be performed at different times from Dec. 17-22 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online

ROCK ‘N’ ROLL RUNNING SERIES: San Antonio will have its last Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series from Dec. 7-8. The running event still has some registration slots open for San Antonio will have its last Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series from Dec. 7-8. The running event still has some registration slots open for purchase

ROTARY ICE RINK: The ice rink in Travis Park returns starting on Nov. 15 until Jan. 5. The rink will be open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and school holidays, and 1-8 p.m. on Sundays. Holiday hours can be found The ice rink in Travis Park returns starting on Nov. 15 until Jan. 5. The rink will be open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and school holidays, and 1-8 p.m. on Sundays. Holiday hours can be found online . General admission tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased here

SAN ANTONIO PETS ALIVE!: The nonprofit organization will be offering free pet adoptions between Dec. 1-17. The nonprofit organization will be offering free pet adoptions between Dec. 1-17. Click here to read our story for more details.

SCHERTZ CIBOLO JEEP CLUB: Jeep owners are gearing up to spread Jeep owners are gearing up to spread holiday cheer across Schertz, Cibolo and Converse this season. Jeep owners will adorn their vehicles with Christmas lights and decorations, and the festive Jeeps will parade through the neighborhoods from 7-9 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until Dec. 21. An additional parade is planned for Thursday, Dec. 19.

WINTERFEST: will host Winterfest until Jan. 6. Guests can head out to ice skate, visit Santa every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or enjoy shopping at the holiday market. The market is open every Friday and Saturday from 6-11 p.m. The Rock at La Cantera will host Winterfest until Jan. 6. Guests can head out to ice skate, visit Santa every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or enjoy shopping at the holiday market. The market is open every Friday and Saturday from 6-11 p.m.