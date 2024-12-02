These streaming services are offering deals for Cyber Monday

SAN ANTONIO – Even though Black Friday is over, there are still deals aplenty to get excited about.
We’ve gathered a list of deals streaming services are offering for Cyber Monday:
- Peacock - Peacock is offering deals for their monthly subscription with ads. Use the promo code REALDEALMONTHLY to get Peacock for $1.99 for six months. They’re also offering 75 percent off their annual, ad-supported subscription. Users can get Peacock for $19.99 using the promo code “REALDEAL.” This is available only to new subscribers and will automatically renew at the regular price after the promotion period.
- Hulu and Disney+ Bundle - The Duo Basic Bundle annual subscription plan, which includes Disney+ and Hulu with ads, is on sale for $36, effective only for new subscribers or those who canceled their plan at least a month ago.
- Max - The folks at HBO are offering 70 percent off the ads tier of Max for six months. Per month, new and returning subscribers can pay $2.99 for content, which comes out to $18 for the promotion period.
- Paramount+ - This Cyber Monday deal allows new and former subscribers two months of access to either the Showtime tier or the ad-supported Essentials tier for $6. With Showtime, everything is ad-free except for live TV, while Essentials allows users to stream on three devices at once at 76 percent off the regular price.
- Amazon Prime Add-Ons - Typically, add-ons to Prime’s streaming service would cost the same as those outside of the subscription. On Cyber Monday, the following add-ons are offered at a discount for 2 months at varying prices: MGM Plus, Discovery Plus, Paramount Plus, PBS Masterpiece, Cinemax, Hallmark Plus, Cruncyroll and more.
- Sing TV - This live TV streaming service is offering two subscriptions at $20, half off the first month. Users can choose from Orange, a more family and sports-oriented service, or Blue, which has more news and entertainment channels. For $28, users can bundle both services.
- YouTube TV - For $89, customers can get a one-year subscription to YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket, which includes NFL games not carried on local broadcasts. This is $175 off from the usual price. Those who add on a YouTube base plan can also get a discount for the first two months, though if you cancel YouTube TV, you will lose access to the NFL Sunday Ticket.
If you want an entirely free service with all of your favorite content from KSAT, KSAT+ is always free to download for your Smart TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or mobile phone.