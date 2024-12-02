These streaming services are offering deals for Cyber Monday

SAN ANTONIO – Even though Black Friday is over, there are still deals aplenty to get excited about.

We’ve gathered a list of deals streaming services are offering for Cyber Monday:

Peacock - Peacock is offering deals for their monthly subscription with ads. Use the promo code REALDEALMONTHLY to get Peacock for $1.99 for six months. They’re also offering 75 percent off their annual, ad-supported subscription. Users can get Peacock for $19.99 using the promo code “REALDEAL.” This is available only to new subscribers and will automatically renew at the regular price after the promotion period.

Hulu and Disney+ Bundle - The Duo Basic Bundle annual subscription plan, which includes Disney+ and Hulu with ads, is on sale for $36, effective only for new subscribers or those who canceled their plan at least a month ago.

Max - The folks at HBO are offering 70 percent off the ads tier of Max for six months. Per month, new and returning subscribers can pay $2.99 for content, which comes out to $18 for the promotion period.

Paramount+ - This Cyber Monday deal allows new and former subscribers two months of access to either the Showtime tier or the ad-supported Essentials tier for $6. With Showtime, everything is ad-free except for live TV, while Essentials allows users to stream on three devices at once at 76 percent off the regular price.

Amazon Prime Add-Ons - Typically, add-ons to Prime’s streaming service would cost the same as those outside of the subscription. On Cyber Monday, the following add-ons are offered at a discount for 2 months at varying prices: MGM Plus, Discovery Plus, Paramount Plus, PBS Masterpiece, Cinemax, Hallmark Plus, Cruncyroll and more.

Sing TV - This live TV streaming service is offering two subscriptions at $20, half off the first month. Users can choose from Orange, a more family and sports-oriented service, or Blue, which has more news and entertainment channels. For $28, users can bundle both services.