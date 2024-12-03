Driver ran over two gunmen with vehicle in self-defense, SAPD says

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Sterling Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver ran over two gunmen in self-defense after a confrontation on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

Two men, who were riding bikes, had attempted to steal a motorcycle from a house down the street, police said.

According to SAPD, the men eventually came across a driver as they were leaving and pointed guns in his direction.

The driver of the vehicle did not have any affiliation with the house where the attempted robbery happened, police said.

SAPD said the driver of the vehicle ran over the men who pointed guns in his direction.

The driver of the vehicle managed to disarm the two men after running them over, police said.

Afterward, one of the men tried to flee the scene but was later taken into custody.

Two guns were recovered from the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said that officers detained several family members of the gunmen.

Police said the two men face aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

The driver of the vehicle does not face any charges since he acted in self-defense, police said.