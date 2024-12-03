Skip to main content
Where to get a free sweet treat for National Cookie Day

Wednesday is National Cookie Day and some places are celebrating

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Holidays, Desserts, New Braunfels
It's National Sugar Cookie Day! (Pixabay, Pixabay 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – National Cookie Day, not to be confused with National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, is on Dec. 4, and some places are offering sweet deals.

Here’s a list of places that are celebrating:

  • Circle K - On Wednesday, everyone with the Circle K App can get a free cookie at participating locations. You can find where your nearest store is here.
  • Subway - All month long, Subway is giving cookie fans a chance to win a free cookie through their Subway MVP Rewards member account. Those who sign up by Dec. 3 or Dec. 4 could be randomly selected to get a free cookie coupon dropped into their account between Dec. 9 and Dec. 31. Guests can also get a free footlong cookie for a limited time only when they order through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub on qualifying orders. Click here for more details.
  • Insomnia Cookies - Existing Rewards members or those who sign up by Dec. 5th at 5 a.m. are getting a free Classic cookie and a $1 Deluxe cookie. If you redeem in-store, no purchase is necessary, but in-app pick-up or delivery requires a minimum purchase. They will also be unveiling two new treats, a Strawberry Cheesecake Filled Classic and Red Velvet Cookies ‘N Cream Classic, which are only available now through Dec. 15.
  • Great American Cookies - Get a buy one, get one free Cookie Cake slice at participating locations on Dec. 4.

Make sure to check your local store to be sure they are participating in these promotions.

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

