Where to get a free sweet treat for National Cookie Day

SAN ANTONIO – National Cookie Day, not to be confused with National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, is on Dec. 4, and some places are offering sweet deals.

Here’s a list of places that are celebrating:

Circle K - On Wednesday, everyone with the Circle K App can get a free cookie at participating locations. You can find where your nearest store is - On Wednesday, everyone with the Circle K App can get a free cookie at participating locations. You can find where your nearest store is here

Subway - All month long, Subway is giving cookie fans a chance to win a free cookie through their Subway MVP Rewards member account. Those who sign up by Dec. 3 or Dec. 4 could be randomly selected to get a free cookie coupon dropped into their account between Dec. 9 and Dec. 31. Guests can also get a free footlong cookie for a limited time only when they order through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub on qualifying orders. - All month long, Subway is giving cookie fans a chance to win a free cookie through their Subway MVP Rewards member account. Those who sign up by Dec. 3 or Dec. 4 could be randomly selected to get a free cookie coupon dropped into their account between Dec. 9 and Dec. 31. Guests can also get a free footlong cookie for a limited time only when they order through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub on qualifying orders. Click here for more details.

Insomnia Cookies - Existing Rewards members or those who sign up by Dec. 5th at 5 a.m. are getting a free Classic cookie and a $1 Deluxe cookie. If you redeem in-store, no purchase is necessary, but in-app pick-up or delivery requires a minimum purchase. They will also be unveiling two new treats, a Strawberry Cheesecake Filled Classic and Red Velvet Cookies ‘N Cream Classic, which are only available now through Dec. 15.

Great American Cookies - Get a buy one, get one free Cookie Cake slice at participating locations on Dec. 4.

Make sure to check your local store to be sure they are participating in these promotions.