USPS processed 99 million+ ballots this election year, report shows

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Postal Service released its 2024 Post-Election Analysis Report on Tuesday to break down data on the ballots processed during the November election.

USPS processed more than 99 million ballots this year between Sept. 1 and Nov. 15. The agency said ballot mail sent from voters to election officials was, on average, delivered within one day.

The agency said it focused on “operational precision and integrated communications, the engagement of the USPS Election and Government Mail Services team and execution of longstanding, proven operational processes and procedures, including extraordinary measures.”

Those extraordinary measures began Oct. 21 and continued through Election Day on Nov. 5, extending until the last day state election boards accepted completed mail-in ballots as timely, USPS said in a news release.

The measures included but were not limited to the following:

Extra deliveries and collections

Special pick-ups

Specialized sort plans at processing facilities to expedite delivery to boards of elections

Local handling and transportation of ballots

Other statistics shared by USPS:

99.22 million ballots were processed during the general election period

99.88% of ballots were delivered to election officials within seven days

97.73% of ballots were delivered within three days

Over 3.37 billion pieces of political and election mail were delivered in 2024

USPS said it was able to maintain performance despite Hurricanes Helene and Milton in September and October.

