Local News

Man found dead after he assaulted wife at Northeast Side home, police say

Victim hospitalized with severe facial injuries

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

Tags: Crime, SAPD, Loving in Fear
SAPD investigates family violence incident (KSAT)

A woman is recovering after San Antonio police say her husband assaulted her before he took his own life.

According to police, this incident happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 4800 Block of Castle Kent Drive, not far from Gibbs Sprawl and Rittiman roads.

Police said officers located a 65-year-old woman with a severe injury to her face inside the home. She was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

In a different part of the home, they found a 64-year-old man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was located near his body.

Police confirmed the two individuals were married and this was a result of a family violence situation.

The man has not been identified.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page which includes a breakdown of what abuse is, and how it builds gradually.

If you are in crisis, you can:

