Skip to main content
Fog icon
63º
Join Insider for Free
Open the KSAT San Antonio Help Desk

Local News

Spotify Wrapped: Taylor Swift, Drake, Peso Pluma revealed as most streamed artists of 2024 in San Antonio

Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology,’ took top album for the year in our city

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

Tags: Spotify Wrapped, Music
FILE- This March 20, 2018 file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Spotify has unveiled its 2024 Wrapped campaign that lets users know who their top artists, songs, albums and podcasts were for the year.

San Antonians listened to a variety of music this year, including everything from Pop to Rap to Latin Trap.

Recommended Videos

Here is a breakdown of the artists, songs and albums that were most streamed across San Antonio:

San Antonio’s Top Artists of 2024 on Spotify:

San Antonio’s Top Songs of 2024 on Spotify:

San Antonio’s Top Albums of 2024 on Spotify:

We want to know who your top artists, songs and albums were!

Let us know in the comments below.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Halee Powers headshot

Halee Powers is a KSAT producer primarily focused on digital newscasts and events.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS