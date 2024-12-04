Spotify Wrapped: Taylor Swift, Drake, Peso Pluma revealed as most streamed artists of 2024 in San Antonio

Spotify has unveiled its 2024 Wrapped campaign that lets users know who their top artists, songs, albums and podcasts were for the year.
San Antonians listened to a variety of music this year, including everything from Pop to Rap to Latin Trap.
Here is a breakdown of the artists, songs and albums that were most streamed across San Antonio:
San Antonio’s Top Artists of 2024 on Spotify:
San Antonio’s Top Songs of 2024 on Spotify:
- “La Diabla” by Xavi
- “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
- “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
- “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” by Tommy Richman
- “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan
San Antonio’s Top Albums of 2024 on Spotify:
- THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift
- GÉNESIS by Peso Pluma
- Pa las Baby’s Y Belikeada by Fuerza Regida
- MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by KAROL G
- ÉXODO by Peso Pluma
We want to know who your top artists, songs and albums were!
Let us know in the comments below.