Medical examiner’s office identifies woman killed in crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman killed in a crash on Thursday night.

Diana Martinez, 37, died from blunt force injuries from the accident.

The deadly crash happened around 10:14 p.m. at the intersection of Waters Edge Drive and the Loop 410 Access Road.

Police said Martinez pulled out to the access road from Waters Edge in her vehicle when she was hit by one car, redirecting it to another lane. Then, she was struck by another car in that lane.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene. Two teens were in the car with her. Police said the teens had minor injuries.

The drivers of the two cars that hit Martinez’s car were not injured and remained at the scene.

According to police, no charges are pending at this time.