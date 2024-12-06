Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
53º
Join Insider for Free
Open the KSAT San Antonio Help Desk

Local News

Medical examiner’s office identifies woman killed in crash on West Side

No charges are pending at this time, SAPD says

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: West Side, San Antonio, SAPD
The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman killed in a crash on Thursday night. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman killed in a crash on Thursday night.

Diana Martinez, 37, died from blunt force injuries from the accident.

Recommended Videos

The deadly crash happened around 10:14 p.m. at the intersection of Waters Edge Drive and the Loop 410 Access Road.

Police said Martinez pulled out to the access road from Waters Edge in her vehicle when she was hit by one car, redirecting it to another lane. Then, she was struck by another car in that lane.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene. Two teens were in the car with her. Police said the teens had minor injuries.

The drivers of the two cars that hit Martinez’s car were not injured and remained at the scene.

According to police, no charges are pending at this time.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

email

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS