Woman killed in West Side crash was picking up sons from work, bystanders say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A woman who died in a crash on Thursday after her minivan was struck by two cars was reportedly on her way to pick up her two teenage children from work, according to bystanders.

Read next >>> Woman killed in crash on West Side, SAPD says

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday on the Loop 410 access road just north of Marbach Road.

San Antonio police said that 37-year-old Diana Martinez, who was in the minivan, had just turned onto the access road from Waters Edge Drive when she was hit by two Ford Mustangs.

On Friday morning, painted markings made by accident investigators were visibly on the access road near a Wienerschnitzel restaurant.

A woman in the area, who asked to remain anonymous, described hearing the crash and seeing the disturbing aftermath.

“I heard this ugly metal scraping sound that I hadn’t heard before,” the woman said. “So, I took a look, and I saw the accident. (The van driver) was pinned between the dashboard and the front seats, on the floorboard.”

The witness said she instantly realized Martinez stuck inside the minivan was the mother of two teens who worked at the fast-food restaurant. She said the sons are 16 and 17 years old.

“Two babies lost their mom, and as a mother, it hurts so bad,” the woman said through tears. “I just wish young kids would think about their consequences.”

Police are still investigating exactly how the crash happened and what caused it.

At this time, police said the drivers of the Mustangs that hit Martinez are not facing any charges.

Authorities said both drivers stopped after the crash and were cooperating with officers.

Additionally, they said it did not appear either of them was intoxicated.

Although there is no indication at this point that speeding was involved, several people in the area, including the woman who wanted to hide her identity, told KSAT that it is an ongoing problem.

According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation, 13 crashes along that stretch of road this year were related to speeding.

All of those crashes resulted in either minor injuries or no injuries at all.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Martinez died from blunt force injuries.