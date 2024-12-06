Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
51º
Join Insider for Free
Open the KSAT San Antonio Help Desk

Local News

What you need to know about Bath and Body Works Candle Day

Early access for Loyalty Rewards members starts today

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Business, Consumer
No description found

Bath and Body Works is celebrating its annual Candle Day on Dec. 7 and 8.

This year, all three-wick candles are available online or in-store for $9.95.

Recommended Videos

According to its website, Loyalty Rewards members have early access starting on Friday morning around 5 a.m. CST.

Those who aren’t Loyalty Rewards members can sign up at checkout, the Bath and Body Works said.

New candles include Bridgerton-themed varieties such as “Colin’s Return” and “Penelope’s First Kiss.”

There will also be new Christmas-themed ones like Iced Winter Balsam" and “Merry Mimosa.”

“Winter Candy Apple,” a returning candle, will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

There are also non-holiday-themed scenes such as “Pineapple Mango” and “Fresh Cut Lilacs.”

The website said their Buy Online, Pick Up in Store is unavailable on Friday.

Guests have a limit of 24 candles and a limited time to buy on the website after an online queue.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS