What you need to know about Bath and Body Works Candle Day

Bath and Body Works is celebrating its annual Candle Day on Dec. 7 and 8.

This year, all three-wick candles are available online or in-store for $9.95.

Recommended Videos

According to its website, Loyalty Rewards members have early access starting on Friday morning around 5 a.m. CST.

Those who aren’t Loyalty Rewards members can sign up at checkout, the Bath and Body Works said.

New candles include Bridgerton-themed varieties such as “Colin’s Return” and “Penelope’s First Kiss.”

There will also be new Christmas-themed ones like Iced Winter Balsam" and “Merry Mimosa.”

“Winter Candy Apple,” a returning candle, will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

There are also non-holiday-themed scenes such as “Pineapple Mango” and “Fresh Cut Lilacs.”

The website said their Buy Online, Pick Up in Store is unavailable on Friday.

Guests have a limit of 24 candles and a limited time to buy on the website after an online queue.