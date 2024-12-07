Skip to main content
Major accident closes Interstate 10 at La Cantera, TxDOT says

Two 18-wheelers collided on the highway

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, La Cantera
Interstate 10 eastbound at La Cantera. (Copyright 2024 by TxDOT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are investigating the cause of an accident on the Northwest Side of Bexar County, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday along Interstate 10 southbound at La Cantera.

San Antonio police said two 18-wheelers collided on the highway. No one was injured in the collision.

I-10 near the scene of the accident is closed until further notice, TxDOT said.

Officials recommend taking an alternate route to avoid the highway.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

