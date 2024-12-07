Major accident closes Interstate 10 at La Cantera, TxDOT says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are investigating the cause of an accident on the Northwest Side of Bexar County, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday along Interstate 10 southbound at La Cantera.

San Antonio police said two 18-wheelers collided on the highway. No one was injured in the collision.

I-10 near the scene of the accident is closed until further notice, TxDOT said.

Officials recommend taking an alternate route to avoid the highway.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.