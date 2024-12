San Antonio police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen in north Bexar County.

Sophia Cano was last spoken to on Nov. 26 in the 600 block of Hillsong, near Stone Oak Parkway and Sweetbrush.

The teen is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and has brown, straight, mid-back hair. She also has brown eyes.

Sophia was last seen wearing a black top and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.