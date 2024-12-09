Horse carriage debate heats up ahead of San Antonio City Council vote

SAN ANTONIO – Leaders of the city’s horse-drawn carriage industry are calling on city council members to keep their business alive.

Representatives from four San Antonio-based carriage companies are set to host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. In an emailed release, an attorney for the businesses said the conference would serve as an opportunity to publicly oppose the city’s proposal to phase out the carriages.

City officials have discussed these plans for months. In August, the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee voted unanimously for city staff to devise options for eliminating the carriages within one to three years. By late October, city council members were briefed about three potential options.

The options included 12-month, 24-month, and 36-month transition plans. The presentation said each plan included changes to a current city ordinance or city code and an outline of short-, mid-, and long-term strategies available to carriage operators to assist them with employment.

The city placed the plan as an agenda item for Thursday’s meeting, which is why advocates will speak out on Monday.

