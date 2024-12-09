‘I love you, and I’m sorry’: Mother pleads for missing daughter to come home

SAN ANTONIO – Sophia Cano, 17, has been missing since Nov. 26. The San Antonio Police Department is urging the community to keep an eye out for her.

Sophia Cano’s parents, Mark Cano and Erika Durant, told KSAT they’re worried about their daughter’s safety.

Recommended Videos

“If parents could just sit down [with their children] and have a conversation, do you know anything about this girl?” Durant said. “She was in the Castle Hills area but had friends who also went to Churchill.”

Sophia Cano plays piano and talks to her friends but left behind her phone, iPad, keys and car.

“We do feel she left on her own account but we do feel she’s in an unsafe environment with unsavory people that are harboring her,” Mark Cano said.

Sophia Cano’s parents said a tip to SAPD on Saturday evening led officers to an apartment where a person said Sophia Cano was inside for two of the 12 days she has been missing. However, Mark Cano said that the police left the apartment when no one answered the door, and sometime after the police left, Sophia Cano did, too.

“Once I heard that information, I went by and met the police out at that location,” Mark Cano said. “But, at that point, Sophia had already gone from that location. The [person who lived in the apartment] didn’t want to tell us who the person who was taking them was.”

“They did say they left in a white four-door vehicle. They said it was a sedan, but we’re not really sure if those are half-truths or full truths.”

All Mark Soto and Durant want is for their daughter to be brought home safely.

“Whoever’s harboring my daughter is going to be charged to the full extent of the law,” Mark Cano said.

If you have any information about where Sophia Cano might be, contact the SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.