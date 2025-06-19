🌈 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Juneteenth, Cody Johnson, Pride Cultural Heritage District Ceremony

FILE - A pride flag is waved against the downtown Los Angeles skyline during the LA Pride in the Park festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park, June 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Alamo City, there are plenty of events to enjoy.

This weekend, comedians Nate Jackson and Mo Amer are set to perform at the Aztec Theatre, bringing plenty of laughs to the stage. Country music singer Cody Johnson will also be in town for his “Leather Deluxe” tour.

From celebrating Juneteenth to outdoor movie screenings, here’s what’s happening this weekend in San Antonio:

Thursday, June 19

JUNETEENTH EVENTS: Numerous events are scheduled to take place in San Antonio to celebrate Juneteenth. There will be Black History bus tours, a Juneteenth celebration and more. To read a full list of events, Numerous events are scheduled to take place in San Antonio to celebrate Juneteenth. There will be Black History bus tours, a Juneteenth celebration and more. To read a full list of events, click here

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES : The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a free movie screening of : The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a free movie screening of “Rocky ” from 7-10:30 p.m.

SUMMER NIGHT CITY: Texas Public Radio will host a series of Texas Public Radio will host a series of Summer Night City events throughout June. The upcoming free event will feature local music, food, vendors and more. Summer Night City will take place from 6-9:30 p.m. at 321 W. Commerce St.

Happening over the weekend:

BIG BUGS AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click here to learn more.

CITY SWIMMING POOLS: As the heat begins to roll in, the City of San Antonio’s outdoor pools are now open for the regular season. Pool access includes extended evening hours until 8 p.m. at most locations, with some pools offering early morning swim times beginning at 10 a.m. As the heat begins to roll in, the City of San Antonio’s outdoor pools are now open for the regular season. Pool access includes extended evening hours until 8 p.m. at most locations, with some pools offering early morning swim times beginning at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

CODY JOHNSON: The country singer will perform his “Leather Deluxe” tour on June 20 and June 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. The country singer will perform his “Leather Deluxe” tour on June 20 and June 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Click here for tickets.

Friday, June 20

FREE DISCO NIGHT: The The Japanese Tea Garden will host a free disco night event from 7-10 p.m. Guests can enjoy a free night of disco, funk and soul music performed by TheSoulSpot, a local DJ collective. Click here to reserve a spot.

FRIDAY NIGHT FLICKS: Bring a blanket and enjoy a free movie screening of Bring a blanket and enjoy a free movie screening of “Despicable Me 4” at 8:25 p.m. at Woodlake Park, located at 6663 Farm-to-Market Road 78.

NATE JACKSON: The comedian will perform at the Aztec Theatre at 7 p.m. For tickets, The comedian will perform at the Aztec Theatre at 7 p.m. For tickets, click here

PRIDE CULTURAL HERITAGE DISTRICT DEDICATION CEREMONY: The The celebration will be from 6-9 p.m. at the San Antonio Rainbow Crosswalks, located at 1500 N. Main Ave. The ceremony will feature speeches and performances as part of PRIDE Week 2025, according to a news release. The celebration will bring together “the community to officially dedicate the new District as a permanent symbol of San Antonio’s LGBT presence, engagement, history, longevity, and integrity,” the release said.

Saturday, June 21

Juneteenth Block Party: The free family-friendly event will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Crockett Park, located at 1300 N. Main Ave. There will be community resources as well as vendors, live music, food and more. To register, The free family-friendly event will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Crockett Park, located at 1300 N. Main Ave. There will be community resources as well as vendors, live music, food and more. To register, click here

MAKE MUSIC DAY: The music event returns to the The music event returns to the San Antonio Botanical Garden for a day filled with music from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required.

MARKET DAYS AT THE TOWER: Browse and shop from over 40 local vendors from across San Antonio during Browse and shop from over 40 local vendors from across San Antonio during Market Days from 5-9 p.m.

MO AMER: The comedian will perform his “El Oso Palestino” tour at 7 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available The comedian will perform his “El Oso Palestino” tour at 7 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available here

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a free movie screening of The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a free movie screening of “Twisters” from 7-10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 22

SOULFUL SUNDAY YOGA: Mobile Om Yoga will host a free yoga session at 10 a.m. at Confluence Park, located at 310 W. Mitchell St.

