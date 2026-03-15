17-year-old detained after stabbing on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was detained after a stabbing on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The stabbing happened just after 6 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Springvale Drive.

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Upon arrival, police said officers found a 38-year-old man at a parking lot with multiple stab wounds throughout his upper body.

The man told police he was in a physical altercation with an unknown person when he attempted to leave the location.

The man was punched and later stabbed by a “sharp instrument,” police said.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen fled the scene before police arrived but was later detained for further investigation, SAPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

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