Watch: Homeland Security Committee holds hearing on response to COVID-19 pandemic at 11 a.m.

The House Committee on Homeland Security will hold a hearing about “Examining the National Response to the Worsening Coronavirus Pandemic” on Wednesday morning.

The virtual meeting is slated to begin at 11 a.m. but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Dr. Umair A. Shah, the executive director of the Harris County Public Health, will be among the witnesses to speak during the briefing.

778 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in Bexar County

Houston in Harris County and San Antonio are among the nation’s biggest cities where intensive care units are filling up due to the surge in COVID-19 patients, according to the Associated Press. Nearly 80% of the state’s hospital beds are in use.

Texas has recorded more than 2,670 deaths and more than 200,000 confirmed cases of the virus. Across the U.S., there have been 3 million confirmed infections and over 130,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic four months ago.

