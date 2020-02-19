Bernie Sanders to hold campaign rally in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a campaign rally this weekend in San Antonio.

According to a news release, the rally will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cowboys Dance Hall at 3030 NE Loop 410.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.

The busiest, slowest Bexar County polling locations during early voting

Entrance is allowed on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 5 p.m.

San Antonio will be Sanders' second stop in Texas on Saturday. A rally will be held in El Paso that afternoon.

Sanders' visit comes on the heels of a rally last week in Mesquite, where more than 5,000 supporters showed up, according to his campaign.

According to a new University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll, Bernie has doubled his support among Democratic voters in the Lone Star State and is now leading the Democratic field heading into the state’s presidential primary.

Vote 2020 Newsletter: Early voting in the Texas primary begins

Sanders has pulled in the most money of any remaining Democratic candidate from residents of the San Antonio area, racking up about $154,000 since the beginning of 2019, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

The campaign has recently opened five offices across the Lone Star State and launched a $5.5 million ad campaign across Texas and other Super Tuesday states.