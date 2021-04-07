Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls on Biden administration to close facility housing migrant children in San Antonio after reports of abuse, understaffing

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott called on the federal government to close a facility housing migrant children at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio after complaints of abuse and understaffing were received Wednesday morning.

Abbott said the complaints are “credible” and were made by someone who visited the facility to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

The allegations include sexual assault, understaffing, not being fed enough food and COVID-positive children not being isolated from others.

The governor said Texas Rangers would immediately begin investigating the cases. It is unclear how many children were allegedly abused.

“This facility is a health and safety nightmare,” Abbott said. “The Biden Administration should immediately shut down this facility.”

The news conference happened outside of the Freeman Coliseum, where 1,370 boys ages 13-17 are being housed as a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Emergency Intake Site.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Texas Department of Family and Human Services received the tips, Abbott said. He declined to provide details about the tipster, but said it was from at least one or more people who have been inside the facility.

The Expo Center, located next to the AT&T Center, where the San Antonio Spurs play, has an internal potential capacity of 2,100 beds and an external capacity of 300 medical beds.

Upon arrival, the children receive medical screenings and any follow-up care needed for injuries or illnesses they had when they arrived, officials have previously said.

Abbott has been very critical of the Biden Administration’s handling of the influx of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border, claiming that the administration is refusing to secure the border, which he said has led to a sharp rise in illegal border crossings. See the data here.

