SAPD officer involved in two road rage incidents returned to full duty, police confirm

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police Department officer who was injured in a shootout outside a strip club in 2018 that left a man paralyzed has been returned to full duty, the agency confirmed.

Officer Dezi Rios is now back on patrol, working overnight at the Prue substation, police said. Rios' return to full duty comes after an investigation by the KSAT 12 Defenders revealed that he was involved in two separate road rage incidents, both involving firearms, in the span of nine months.

Rios had been working light duty as he recovered from gunshot wounds he suffered during the latest incident, which occurred otuside All-Star's Gentlemen's Club in May 2018.

Rios was issued a 15-day suspension without pay on Nov. 15, 2018, for his role in the shooting and was transferred out of his role as a physical training instructor at the Police Academy on Nov. 9, 2018.

Demontae Walker, the individual with whom Rios exchanged gunfire in the strip club parking lot, was cleared of criminal wrongdoing and has since shared his side of the story with KSAT.

The first incident, which occurred in August 2017, didn't result in gunfire but did result in charges of deadly conduct and unlawful carry of a weapon against the other individual, Nathan Pezina. The unlawful carry of a weapon charge was dismissed and Pezina was given one year of probation after pleading no contest to deadly conduct in Nov. 2017.

Pezina said his probation was extended last year and will now expire in March because he had difficulty finding steady employment.

He said he felt forced to take a plea deal, despite disagreeing with the detective's narrative in the case, because he lacked the money to pay for a dedicated criminal defense attorney, and instead took the advice of a court-appointed attorney.

