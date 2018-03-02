See funny gifs, memes inspired by demand for Selena tote bags

SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B tote bags with Selena Quintanilla’s likeness on them went on sale at 9 a.m. Friday and are already sold out despite a two-per-customer limit.

H-E-B’s website crashed from Selena fans scrambling to get the totes.

The $2 bags have two photos of the famous Tejano singer and the long lines and site-crashing to get them have inspired some pretty awesome memes.

See some of them below:

To everyone in South Texas trying to get a Selena bag at @HEB #SelenayHEB pic.twitter.com/RSKQXrJ94t — jaynicolasperez (@JayNicolasPerez) March 2, 2018

Me rn bc I was just tryna order a Selena bag from HEB and the website CRASHED pic.twitter.com/kmMpNFkDaZ — Iriana (@IriiXo) March 2, 2018

All @SelenaLaLeyenda fans trying to buy a Selena @HEB bag online right now pic.twitter.com/BHNDKSN1pA — Alicia Neaves (@AliciaWLTX) March 2, 2018

Selena broke the internet and @HEB! I JUST WANT A SELENA BAG #SelenayHEB pic.twitter.com/ydAb05W6Mq — Brittany Nicole (@brittany_tee) March 2, 2018

fix your site so i can get a selena bag @HEB pic.twitter.com/av9Gp2sW4F — brit (@britanu) March 2, 2018

Share pics of you #SelenayHEB #Selena bags



While I lie here comforting myself with an old, plastic @HEB bag & Como la Flor on repeat pic.twitter.com/JbhFb7XNGw — Tomi @3Boys_OldLady (@3Boys_OldLady) March 2, 2018

Stopped by @HEB and they were out of the limited edition Selena bag. pic.twitter.com/eAvRsUaQsK — ˗ˏˋ Roy ˊˎ˗‏‏ (@JoyOfRoyQ) March 2, 2018

me refreshing @heb site for this damn selena bag pic.twitter.com/DGS80xqnKV — David Ruiz (@davidrayruiz) March 2, 2018

3 inmates escape SA jail on day of Selena bag release. Coincidence? Chale. #SelenayHEB #SelenaBags pic.twitter.com/ITSsU8nMTk — Rafael Gonzales Jr. (@rgonzal10) March 2, 2018

