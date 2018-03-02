News

See funny gifs, memes inspired by demand for Selena tote bags

Selena fans crash H-E-B website

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B tote bags with Selena Quintanilla’s likeness on them went on sale at 9 a.m. Friday and are already sold out despite a two-per-customer limit.

H-E-B’s website crashed from Selena fans scrambling to get the totes.

The $2 bags have two photos of the famous Tejano singer and the long lines and site-crashing to get them have inspired some pretty awesome memes.

See some of them below:

