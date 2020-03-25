85ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

85ºF

Texas

President Trump issues major disaster declaration for Texas

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Coronavirus, Greg Abbott, Donald Trump
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump greet Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after arriving in El Paso, Texas. Abbott says the state will reject the re-settlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order. In a letter released Friday, Jan, 10, 2020, Abbott wrote that Texas "has been left by Congress to deal with disproportionate migration issues resulting from a broken federal immigration system." He added that Texas, which typically takes in thousands of refugees each year, has done "more than its share." Governors in 42 other states have said they will consent to allowing in more refugees, according to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.(Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump greet Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after arriving in El Paso, Texas. Abbott says the state will reject the re-settlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order. In a letter released Friday, Jan, 10, 2020, Abbott wrote that Texas "has been left by Congress to deal with disproportionate migration issues resulting from a broken federal immigration system." He added that Texas, which typically takes in thousands of refugees each year, has done "more than its share." Governors in 42 other states have said they will consent to allowing in more refugees, according to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.(Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas – President Donald Trump has issued a major disaster declaration for Texas due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday.

Abbott recently asked Trump for the declaration, which opens up new federal funding resources to save lives, protect property, public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of COVID-19, a press release said.

“Texas is aggressively pursuing and implementing all necessary strategies to limit the impact of COVID-19, and I thank President Trump for his swift action to issue a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Texas,” Abbott said. “The President’s declaration ... will help Texas respond to this public health emergency ...”

Gov. Abbott: Texas may need ‘stricter enforcement’ of social distancing orders

Abbott has issued several executive orders in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: