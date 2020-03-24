Gov. Abbott to provide update on COVID-19 on Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The press conference will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Texas Department of Public Safety warehouse facility. KSAT.com will be livestreaming the event.

The governor will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd.

On Monday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff directed non-essential businesses to close and directed residents to remain in their homes in hopes of slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

