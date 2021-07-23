Houston man charged with pepper-spraying US Capitol police

Andrew Quentin Taake is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and obstruction of an official proceeding, among other federal charges.

HOUSTON – A Houston man was arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts from the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, including pepper-spraying police.

Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., say Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, was arrested Friday after police body-camera video showed him pepper-spraying a line of officers who were trying to keep a mob from entering the Capitol.

A criminal complaint says video also showed Taake making a second assault on officers later and striking officers with a whip-like weapon.

Federal records did not indicate if Taake was granted bond or held in custody, nor did they list an attorney who could speak for him. Inquiries were directed to the U.S. Attorney's office in Washington, which did not immediately respond to a message. No telephone number for Taake was listed.

More than 535 suspects in the assault have been arrested so far in almost all of the 50 states, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s office.