Deputy killed in Texas mall shooting; suspect fatally shot by officers

Officer-involved shooting reported at Plaza Americas in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A San Jacinto constable deputy was killed in a shooting Wednesday in a Houston shopping mall.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday in the PlazAmericas mall in southeastern Houston.

Callers to 911 initially reported that a security guard had been shot, but the guard turned out to be a deputy constable for San Jacinto County Precinct 1 working off duty, police said. Precinct 1 Constable Roy Rogers confirmed that the officer involved was his deputy.

Officials with Houston police and San Jacinto County identified the officer as Constable Deputy Neil Adams.

Houston police officers responding to the call shot the armed suspect. He was later pronounced dead, HPD Chief Troy Finner said.

He has not been identified but Finner the suspect was 35 years old.

San Jacinto County is about 45 miles north of Houston.