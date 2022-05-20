79º

Houston man arrested for kidnapping, assaulting and robbing roommate at gunpoint, police say

Joshua N. DeLoach, 29, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Houston police have released surveillance video Joshua N. DeLoach who is charged and wanted in a robbery and kidnapping incident on May 8. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A Houston man who was caught on camera robbing his roommate earlier this month has been arrested, according to police.

Harris County Jail records show that Joshua N. DeLoach, 29, was booked on Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

DeLoach had been wanted for the incident that took place inside an apartment on May 8.

Police released a video from inside the apartment that they say shows DeLoach confronting his roommate with a gun and telling him to get on his knees.

The victim, Justin C. Iwuji, 31, told police that after he asked DeLoach to move out of his apartment in the 300 block of Eado Park Circle, DeLoach pointed a gun at him and forced him to open his personal safe. He also said DeLoach transferred money from two mobile payment service accounts and then forced Iwuji into the trunk of his own car and bound his hands and feet.

When DeLoach parked the car several miles away, Iwuji told police that he managed to free himself and flag someone down for help.

Iwuji, a former Texas State football player, posted about the incident on social media urging people to call 911 if they see DeLoach. He said he feared for his life as “(DeLoach) proceeded to rob me of my high value belongings, my firearm, my wallet, $6000 via CashApp, tied me up, and kidnapped me in the trunk of my own Range Rover.”

A bond amount for DeLoach was not set by Friday morning.

