Actor Matthew McConaughey visits hometown of Uvalde, meets with students, staff to help ‘heal’

UVALDE – Actor Matthew McConaughey visited his hometown of Uvalde on Friday in the wake of Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School.

Texas Congressional District 23 Rep. Tony Gonzales shared images of the “Dallas Buyers Club” actor’s visit with Uvalde staff and students.

“This week was a solemn reminder that evil exists in the world, but we will never let it break us. We’ll unite to be an even more powerful reminder that love never fails & together we can change things,” Gonzalez wrote in a Tweet on Friday evening.

“Appreciate Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal. #UvaldeUnited.”

McConaughey was born in Uvalde, where an 18-year-old man walked into the school, opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom and barricaded himself. He was in the school for more than an hour on Tuesday, killing 19 students and two teachers.

On Tuesday night, he released a statement calling on Americans to control an “epidemic” of mass shootings.

“As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas,” the actor wrote in a statement released on Twitter. “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us.”

McConaughey added that “whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better.”

In his statement, he urges everyone to “re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs. We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue.”

“And to those who dropped off their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers provide comfort, we will keep them coming,” McConaughey said at the end of his statement.

