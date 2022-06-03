2 Corpus Christi high school seniors killed in rollover accident after attending graduation rehearsal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Two W.B. Ray High School seniors were killed and two were injured in a rollover accident on Tuesday morning after attending graduation rehearsal.

The four students were traveling back to school from the American Bank Center in a white, two-door car when the vehicle flipped, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

“Our Texan community is devastated by this loss of our graduating seniors,” said Principal Roxanne Cuevas. “Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by this tragedy.”

All four students have yet to be identified, citing respect for the families’ privacy.

We join W.B. Ray High School in mourning two seniors who were killed in a rollover accident that left two others injured... Posted by Corpus Christi Independent School District on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

“We want to express our deepest condolences to the families of the two seniors we lost today,” said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. “We appreciate our community’s prayers for our district during what continues to be an incredibly challenging time for us as well as for educators across the nation.”

A vigil for the teens was held Thursday evening at Heritage Park in Corpus Christi.

District officials said chairs will be reserved at the graduation ceremony on Friday in honor of the victims.

The rollover accident occurred just two days before a Brandeis High School student was killed in a vehicle crash on the last day of school.

That student has been identified as 17-year-old Ameer Abdalridha.