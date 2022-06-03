Brandeis High School student who died in car crash on last day of school has been identified

A two-vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side left 1 juvenile dead and several other people injured. According to police, a car was traveling on Hausman Road when it collided with an SUV that pulled out of some private property near JV Bacon Parkway.

SAN ANTONIO – A Brandeis High School student killed in a car crash on the last day of school has been identified by the Bexar County’s Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ameer Abdalridha, 17, died as the result of a crash that happened Thursday afternoon.

San Antonio police say Abdalridha was driving on Hausman Road around 1 p.m. when his car collided with an SUV.

Police said the SUV was pulling out of a bus barn near JV Bacon Parkway, which connects W Hausman and De Zavala roads.

Four other passengers in Ameer’s vehicle, all Brandeis High School students, were also injured in the crash. Three were taken to area hospitals and one was treated on scene.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were also taken to area hospitals.

Officials with Northside Independent School District confirmed that a transportation employee was involved in the crash, in addition to the five Brandeis High School students.

Washington Moscoso with the San Antonio Police Department said investigators are still working to determine the details of what happened.

“We don’t know the rate of speed at this point... it’s too early to tell,” Moscoso said.

The conditions of the remaining victims are not yet available.

