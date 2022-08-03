Ex-Texas teacher given probation, 60 days in jail for sexual relationship with student

A former teacher in the Houston area was sentenced to 60 days in jail following an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to media reports.

Ex-Tomball Independent School District teacher Marka Bodine pleaded guilty to charges of continuous abuse of a child and was sentenced on Tuesday, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported.

Bodine was given 10 years probation with deferred adjudication and must register as a sex offender, the station reported. Because she recently had a baby, she will not immediately serve her jail sentence.

KPRC reported that the baby does not belong to the student.

Court documents state that Bodine and the student had an inappropriate sexual relationship for three years, starting when the child turned 13 years old.

Ad

In 2021, Bodine notified the principal of Tomball Intermediate School that she was being harassed by a former student, and that the boy was threatening to hurt himself and manipulating images of her, KPRC reported.

Investigators searched both Bodine’s and the boy’s phones and found that they exchanged several images and messages. Some of the images were sexual.

The boy told investigators that Bodine befriended him in an online video game and then began to text him.

According to court records, the boy said that after Bodine’s divorce, she moved into his apartment complex. He added that they had sex in her classroom and her car, the affidavit states.

Read also: