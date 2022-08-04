40 sharks caught illegally off South Texas coast, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard seized 40 sharks that were caught illegally off the South Texas coast on Tuesday.

USCG officials said that on Tuesday, agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection notified them about four men fishing illegally north of the maritime boundary line.

Authorities responded to the lancha boat — a slender vessel typically used to illegally transport drugs and fish to the U.S. — and found 40 sharks on board, according to a news release.

The four men were detained and transferred to border agents for processing, and the illegal fishing equipment was seized, the release states.

USCG officials said anyone who sees suspicious activity or illegal fishing in state waters should contact the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department at 1-800-792-GAME (4263).

To report illegal activity in federal waters, contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.

The boundary for state waters is nine miles off-shore, and the boundary for international waters is 200 miles off-shore.

