U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores says she fired aide after sexual harassment allegations

U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Los Indios, said Saturday during The Texas Tribune Festival that she fired Aron Pea, her former district director, after learning about sexual harassment allegations against him. Her campaign previously said he resigned.

U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Los Indios, said Saturday that she fired a former staffer after he was accused of sexual harassment, though her campaign previously said he had resigned.

Aron Peña, who served as district director for the newest Texas Republican in Congress, left the campaign after far-right website Current Revolt and Texas Public Radio reported on sexual harassment allegations against him spanning decades. The Texas Tribune also reported earlier this month that the Texas Republican Party had investigated Peña over sexual harassment allegations and that he was accused of touching and kissing an intern without her consent.

Peña dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, but Flores’ campaign called the accusations “serious and not a reflection of our values” in response to the Tribune’s reporting.

In response to a question Saturday at The Texas Tribune Festival on workplace sexual harassment in politics, Flores said Peña had been fired.

“First thing we were made notified, he was gone,” Flores said. “We will not tolerate any of that behavior.”

Flores spokesperson Daniel Bucheli previously told the Tribune in a statement, “We addressed the allegations as soon as we were made aware, and Mr. Peña resigned.”

Peña did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Flores’ Saturday remarks.

Speaking of sexual harassers, Flores said, “We fire them. My opponent hires them” — an apparent dig at U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, Flores’ opponent in her competitive race for the 34th Congressional Sistrict. Gonzalez came under fire after his campaign paid for advertising on a Texas political blog that employed racist and sexist language to describe Flores.

Gonzalez denied knowing about the blog content at the time and vowed not to give it any more campaign money. Flores has since insisted that Gonzalez hired the blogger to sexually harass her with racist tropes.

Flores was speaking at a panel with U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, and Texas Monthly editor Jack Herrera on Republican gains in the traditionally Democratic stronghold of South Texas. National Republicans are zeroing in on the region as rich fodder for new GOP seats, tapping into the area’s economic concerns, conservative social values and proximity to the border.

