Videos show storms sweeping across North Texas; multiple tornadoes confirmed by NWS

A line of destructive storms that swept through North Texas on Tuesday resulted in at least six tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service.

NWS in Fort Worth confirmed six tornadoes as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to video or eyewitness evidence and as many as 12 may have occurred.

“Storm surveys have already begun, but many more will be completed Wednesday,” NWS said online, adding that the total number won’t be known until later this week.

Videos captured by social media users showed homes, businesses and schools damaged by the storms.

The Associated Press reported that several people were injured in the suburbs and counties stretching north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More than 1,000 flights into and out of area airports were delayed, and over 100 were canceled, according to the tracking service FlightAware.

In the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, police confirmed five people were injured, but none of their injuries were life-threatening.

A possible tornado blew the roof off the city’s service center — a municipal facility — and left pieces of the roof hanging from powerlines, said Trent Kelley, deputy director of Grapevine Parks and Recreation.

It was also trash day, so the storm picked up and scattered garbage all over, he said.

The traffic light at Northwest Highway and Dove Road is currently out. Crews are working on it now and hope to have it repaired later today. Road closures include portions of Dove Loop, Shady Brook and Wall. pic.twitter.com/jqddLuaBnb — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) December 13, 2022

The AP reported that severe weather is continuing into Wednesday for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY HAS YOU COVERED

No matter what happens with the weather, you can count on us to bring you an honest, accurate forecast. As we near Christmas week, fine details like temperatures and yes — even precipitation — will come into focus, and our viewers will be the first to know.

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page

Download KSAT’s weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page

Read also: